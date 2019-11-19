Zales in River Hills Mall to permanently close Christmas Eve

(Mankato, MN) – The Zales jewelry store in the River Hills Mall will permanently close on Christmas Eve.

David Bouffard, the Vice President of Corporate Affairs for Signet Jewelers, the parent company of Zales, confirmed the closure Monday.

Bouffard said Kay Jewelers at the River Hills Mall would help Zales customers for 90 following the December 24 closure.

“We will be helping Zales customers in the Kay store for 90 days after the Zales closing to assist with repair deliveries, special order pickups, etc., because the next closest Zales store is over 50 miles away,” said Bouffard’s email to SMN. “This also allows for the 60-day return/exchange period.”

Bouffard declined to say how many people are employed at the River Hills location.

