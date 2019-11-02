170 gallons diesel leaks into field after Faribault County crash

(Blue Earth, MN) – A hazmat team was called to clean up a diesel spill that leaked into a nearby field Thursday in Faribault County.

Approximately 170 gallons of fuel spilled from a Ford F-150 after it collided with a Chevy Silverado at the intersection of County Road 17 and 220th Street, according to a release from the Faribault County Sheriff’s office.

The Chevy was driven by 65-year-old William Ole Anderson of Delavan. Anderson was treated for injuries at the scene. The Ford was driven by a minor from rural Winnebago, who was hospitalized after the crash. The release didn’t note the extent of the minor’s injuries.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Minnesota Duty officer were notified, and the Faribault County HazMat Team responded to the scene. A cleanup plan is in place, according to the sheriff’s release.

Police say both vehicles sustained “significant damage” in the crash, which happened around 6:30 p.m.

