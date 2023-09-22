4 Steps To Memorizing Anything

Kids are all back in school now and burying their faces in their books and studying for exams. It would be great if they had an easy, surefire method for memorizing important facts that could help them study. Well, an Australian doctor named Sarah Rav, who claims to be a study expert and a productivity specialist, has shared her four-step method that she insists will help you memorize anything in just seconds. She showed it off in a TikTok video that’s gone viral and received loads of positive feedback affirming that it works. Here is her four-step study hack:

Read it in your head. Read it out loud. Close your eyes and say it out loud from memory. Write it down from memory.