Another Sign of Summer: Songs On The Lawn IS BACK!!

Join Greater Mankato Growth for the 21st annual Songs on the Lawn, a series of free summer get-togethers that showcase our region’s wide variety of local music, entertainment, and food! This event will take place every Thursday in June.

Songs on the Lawn, presented by Xcel Energy, is an opportunity for co-workers, friends, and families from all around the region to gather in the City Center and enjoy live music. Lunch and snacks from local vendors will be available for purchase. The event is free to attend and parking is available in the Civic Center and Cherry Street ramps at no cost.

BAND LINEUP:

June 6: Joe Tougas & Associates (roots rock/pop/jazz)

June 13: Kinda Fonda Wanda (honky tonk)

June 20: 3 Hour Download (90s/00s cover band)

June 27: Jeremy Poland & Lantz Dale (country/pop/rock)

FOOD VENDORS:

ATOM Hospitality, Frozen Yogurt Creations, Massad’s Group, Pub 500, The Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center, and Wooden Spoon.