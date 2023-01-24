Apply Now To Be A ‘Dairy Dreamer’

If you like cheese as a late-night snack, we have the job just for you. Sleep Junkie is looking for “dairy dreamers” — a group of people who will receive $1000 for eating a variety of cheese before going to sleep every night for three months straight. The folks who take the job will be asked to record their dreams, sleep quality and energy levels. The company is looking to see if eating cheese before bedtime makes sleep easier or if it increases the chance of nightmares. Sleep Junkie only wants people with a consistent sleep schedule who can commit to sleeping alone for the duration of the study.