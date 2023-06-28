Are You Suffering From Ozempic Finger?

A weight loss company is giving us the finger … the Ozempic finger. That’s the name being given to a new side effect from the super-popular drug everyone in Hollywood seems to be using. “Ozempic finger” occurs when a user drops pounds so fast that they can’t keep their wedding rings on their fingers or fancy bracelets on their wrists. Jewelers are reporting that ring re-sizings are up 150% this year over a normal year, and it’s not cheap — each ring tightening costs at least 75 bucks.That’s in addition to the $1000 per month people are paying to take Ozempic.