Blue Earth man killed in single-vehicle crash

(Blue Earth, MN) – A Blue Earth man was killed in a crash Monday morning around 9:30 a.m. west of Guckeen.

Truman Hobbs, 21, died when he lost control of the truck he was driving near the intersection of 110th St and 320th Ave.

Hobbs’ truck “struck the ditch and rolled into the plowed field, ejecting Hobbs from the vehicle,” according to the Faribault County Sheriff’s office.

Police believe Hobbs was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.