Cereal Sales Are WAY Down…Here’s Why

Everyone can name their favorite breakfast cereal, even if they don’t eat it very often — and according to new data, they don’t. Cereal sales are getting soggier than Cinnamon Toast Crunch left in milk for a minute. Since 2020, when the pandemic seemed to drive up cereal sales, high prices and better breakfast alternatives have sunk sales over the past couple of years. People are looking for healthier options like eggs and smoothies, and even shakes and breakfast bars that can be eaten on the go. It seems no one has the time to sit down at the kitchen table to eat a bowl of Cap’n Crunch or Frosted Flakes before running out the door in the morning.