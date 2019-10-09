Charges: Madelia man tried to sexually assault woman with child’s toy

(St. James, MN) – A Madelia man faces criminal charges after he allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman with a child’s toy.

Marco Antonio Rodriguez Montoya, 35, was charged Monday in Watonwan County District Court with felony third-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct and domestic assault, a misdemeanor.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim, who is known to Montoya, told police she had been sleeping when Montoya woke her up, hit her, and accused her of cheating on him. Montoya then allegedly grabbed a child’s toy and tried to penetrate the victim while holding her down on the bed, according to the complaint.

Police say two children were at home during the assault.

Montoya told police he wanted to have sex with the victim and believed she was cheating on him. He denied trying to sexually assault her with the toy.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)