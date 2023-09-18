Cool Off To Get Hot???

If your sex drive could use a little jumpstart, you should consider dunking your body in an ice bath. It sounds like a brutally painful way to get your motor running, but a Brazilian doctor named Camilla Lewin swears by it. She says taking regular ice baths has increased her libido and “improved my sexual appetite.” She started taking ice baths to treat muscle pain but soon realized the unexpected result. Dr. Lewin says, “When I found this completely natural and hormone-free format, it was a great discovery for me. I didn’t expect it. It was a surprise! Now I separate several bags of ice for my bathtub.”