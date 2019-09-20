Decorated Minnesota veteran to speak at United Way men’s event

(Mankato, MN) – A decorated Minnesota veteran will speak at the annual United Way men’s event next year.

John Kriesel, a wounded veteran, sports radio personality, former legislator and acclaimed motivational speaker, will headline the event on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Kato Ballroom.

In 2006, Kriesel was catastrophically injured by a roadside bomb in Iraq and lost both his legs. He’ll share his story and how having perseverance, a strong support system, a sense of humor and positive outlook has made him stronger than ever.

The is the 6th Annual Men’s Event held as a fundraiser for the Greater Mankato Area United Way. Regional men ages 21 and over are invited to enjoy a casual night of fun, fellowship, and games to raise awareness of the United Way’s work to improve lives in the region.

Tickets for the event go on sale soon.

