DNR: Fall color should be ‘vivid and travel-worthy”

(St. Paul, MN) – Fall fan, rejoice.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has begun their weekly fall color reports, and the initial outlook should be pleasing for those who adore the rustic tones of fall.

“This fall’s overall color display should be vivid and travel-worthy,” said Val Cervenka, the forest health program consultant from the DNR’s Forestry Division.

According to Cervenka, Minnesota had one of the wettest years on record since 1871, so the trees should be brimming with color in their fall state. Red, yellow, and orange are beginning to appear in trees and shrubs in some areas of the state.

In southern Minnesota, the DNR says the best fall color can be seen at Blue Mounds State Park in Luverne, Myre-Big Island State Park in Albert Lea, and Great River Bluffs State Park in Winona. Park staff are reporting minimal leaf changes so far, but says the prairie grasses are turning to stunning shades of amber, rust and reddish-purple.

For up-to-date information on fall color, visit the DNR’s Fall Color Finder.

