Dodge County fatal crash involved Cleveland, New Richland residents

(Mankato, MN) – A fatal crash Thursday in Dodge County involved two New Richland residents and a Cleveland man.

The state patrol says the crash happened at 6:02 p.m. on Highway 14 near Claremont when a westbound International Semi and an eastbound Ford Fusion collided.

The semi was driven by Merritt Lyle Davis, 75, of Cleveland Davis suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

The occupants of the Ford were a 57-year-old male driver and his 52-year-old female passenger, both of New Richland. Their names will be released late Thursday.

The state patrol’s crash report did not provide details on the number of fatalities, or the medical conditions of either passenger in the Ford.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © Southern Minnesota News. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)