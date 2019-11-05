Free admission at Children’s Museum Sunday for military members and their families

(Mankato, MN) – Military service members and their families will get free admission to the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota on Sunday.

A release from the Children’s Museum says “generous support from a local family that wishes to remain anonymous, Minnesota Masonic Charities, and Mankato Masonic Lodge #12” was responsible for making the free admission day possible, just in time for Veteran’s Day.

On Sunday, November 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., all current and past military service members and their families are invited to play at the Museum at no cost. The event aims to show appreciation and recognize the sacrifices made by military service members and their families on behalf of the community.

