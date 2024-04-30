Good News–You’re Probably Going To Live Longer Than Previously Thought

The average life expectancy in the U.S. has ticked back up a bit to 77-and-a-half, after a brief drop. According to a new report from the CDC, life expectancy at birth increased 1.1 years from 2021 to 2022 “largely because of decreases in mortality due to COVID-19, heart disease, cancer, unintentional injuries, and homicide.” Life expectancy is still below where it was in 2014 (78.9) and is lower than some other comparable countries. The life expectancy for men increased to 74.8 years, while for women it’s up to 80.2.