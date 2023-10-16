Here’s The BEST Time Of The Day To Work Out

Want to get the most benefits from exercise? Work out in the morning. A new study found that working out early in the day, specifically between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., is best for weight loss and weight management. Exercising in the morning is beneficial because it is done before the day’s activities distract or derail you. According to Rebecca Krukowski, PhD, a clinical psychologist and expert in behavioral weight management, “This is exciting new research that is consistent with a common tip for meeting exercise goals — that is, schedule exercise in the morning before emails, phone calls or meetings that might distract you.”