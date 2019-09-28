Highway 19 bridge work near Henderson could start next week

(Mankato, MN) – Motorists can expect intermittent delays on Highway 19 east of Henderson soon

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews will be working on the west end of the Highway 19 bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad as early as Monday, September 30th.

MnDOT advises caution, as traffic will be rounding a curve just prior to the construction zone.

The work will consist of adding additional material and rip rap to the abutment and the embankment. The project also includes modifying existing drainage.

The work is anticipated to take about a month to complete, weather permitting.

