How Many Cups Of Coffee Do YOU Drink A Day?

The National Coffee Association says the average American drinks three cups of coffee a day, and if you’ve already downed your three cups, you should probably stop right there – because the Food and Drug Administration say’s you’ve had enough caffeine, especially if you consume other caffeinated beverages throughout the day. The FDA says the limit on caffeine should be 400 milligrams a day, which is the equivalent of about four cups of coffee. Consuming more than that could put yourself at risk of caffeine intoxication, which, depending on how much you consume, could result in effects ranging from feeling anxious and irritable to more toxic effects like stomach issues, heart problems, and death.