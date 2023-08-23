If You Could Go Back To College, Would You?

And would you do anything differently? According to a Texas Tech University survey, nearly half of respondents said they wish they could go back and get a do-over – not because they didn’t like their time in college … but because they wish they’d gotten more life lessons. 44% said they wish they could do it all over again so they could learn more life skills like handling finances and managing their time better. 42% say they wish they could go back and learn some new skills. 39% said they would choose a different career path.