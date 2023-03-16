Is Cereal A Soup???

A food containing a liquid base with some solid chunks that you eat out of a bowl with a spoon is known as a soup, right? But hold on, it also describes a cereal. So, does that mean that your bowl of Cap’n Crunch or Cheerios can be considered a soup? That’s the question joining other great food debates like, “Is a hot dog a sandwich?” and “Should mac and cheese be eaten with a fork or spoon?” Since today is National Cereal Day, let’s discuss. Can cereal be considered a soup?

TheTakeOut presented some arguments for both sides:

Yes: It is a soup because it’s eaten with a spoon and you need a bowl because, like soup, it contains a liquid (milk) mixed with solids.

No way: Soup should be hot and made from cooked, savory ingredients. Also, soup is not breakfast.