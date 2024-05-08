Is Your Tattoo Ink Harming You?

A chemistry professor in New York was messing around with tattoo ink — and discovered that up to 90% of tattoo inks in the U.S. might be mislabeled. These inks might contain potentially harmful additives that aren’t listed on the packaging. Of course, most tattoo artists follow strict health and sanitation guidelines. But what if the ink they’re using has certain chemicals that can cause a skin rash, itching and blistering for those who are allergic? Just like with everything else, be careful out there.