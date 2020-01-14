Lake Crystal woman injured in Highway 60 crash

(Mankato, MN) – A Lake Crystal woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 60 Sunday afternoon.

Anna Mae Sullivan-Gronewald, 53, suffered non-life threatening injuries when the Ford Edge she was driving left Highway 60 and impacted the ditch near Blue Earth County Rd 115.

Sullivan-Gronewald was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

Two boys, ages 16 and 11 was passengers in the Ford, but neither were injured.

The state patrol says the crash happened at 4:49 p.m.