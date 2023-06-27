Love Your Jeans? Then QUIT Washing Them!

If you toss your best denim in the wash after two or three wearings, you’re doing it all wrong. In fact, Levi’s design director Paul O’Neill admits that he only washes his in cold water, inside out, every “30 to 50 wears.” And, no matter what, never ever put them in the dryer. Instead of washing jeans, it’s suggested that people find other ways to freshen them up such as putting them in the freezer, spraying them with vinegar, or hanging them in the sun for a “UV wash” to kill off stink-causing bacteria.