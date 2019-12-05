Mankato man sentenced to probation for drunken stabbing

Mowlid Ahmed mugshot

(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato man who stabbed his companion after a night at the bar has been sentenced to probation.

Mowlid Abdi Ahmed, 28, was convicted of felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Two additional assault charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal signed in May.

Blue Earth County District Court Judge Gregory J. Anderson sentenced Ahmed to five years of supervised probation, and 129 days in jail with credit for 129 days already served.

Ahmed was also sentenced to two years and three months in the St. Cloud Correctional Facility, which the judge stayed for five years. Ahmed was ordered to pay $3,000 in fines. He is also required to complete a chemical assessment and a psychological evaluation.

In December, an intoxicated Ahmed stabbed a companion while on the way home from a bar with his friends. The driver of the car dropped the victim off at a hospital an underarm stab wound that was profusely bleeding.

