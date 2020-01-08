Officer, suspect shooting in Waseca under investigation

(St. Paul, MN) – An investigation is underway after a police officer-involved shooting in Waseca Monday night.

The incident happened after 8 p.m. on the 900 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast when officers were responding to a disturbance at a residence, according to a release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Congressman Jim Hagedorn identified the Waseca police officer as Arik Matson in a Facebook post. Hagedorn said Matson was “ambushed and severely wounded, according to the post. Matson is a resident of Freeborn, according to Hagedorn.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the suspect was also shot during the incident. The officer was airlifted to North Memorial in Robbinsdale. The suspect was transported by ambulance to North Memorial. There is no information on the condition of either the officer or the suspect.

Agents from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension arrived on scene and an investigation is underway.