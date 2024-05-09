Oscar Meyer Stuffing Their Dogs This Summer

Oscar Mayer is launching a line of stuffed hot dogs packed with cheese and spices. These loaded wieners come in three varieties – Cheese, Chili Cheese, and Jalapeño Cheddar – and they’ll be in grocery stores this month. An Oscar Mayer spokesperson says, “Our ambition is to spark smiles and be the indisputable leader in taste, which is why we re-imagined the iconic Oscar Mayer wiener to meet the evolving preferences of our consumers. Whether seeking a spicy twist or pop of creamy cheese, we strive to feed fans’ appetite.”