Police respond to River Hills Mall bomb threat

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato police confirmed they were dispatched to the River Hills Mall for a bomb threat Sunday afternoon.

Commander Dan Schisel said a caller contacted the Blue Earth County Dispatch Center to make the threat.

Police and fire were dispatched to the mall at 1:58 p.m. “about a bomb threat with vague details,” said a press release sent by the city. Crews were on-scene to “assist on-site property management in ensuring the safety of those at the mall,” the press release states.

After a complete search of the building, the release says it was determined that the threat was not credible and there was no danger. The search ended at about 3 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)