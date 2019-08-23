Scarlets football to play at Vikings practice venue

(Mankato, MN) – The Mankato West High School Football team will get to play like the pros.

The Scarlets have been named as one of six Minnesota high school teams chosen to participate in the Vikings Prep Spotlight at TCO Stadium, the Vikings’ practice venue.

The Scarlets’ will enjoy home-field advantage when they play Rochester Mayo on Saturday, September 28th at 6 p.m at the stadium.

The game will be broadcast by FOX 9+ TV.

“High school football is one of our greatest traditions in America,” said Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman. “The values and lessons our game teaches young people are foundations they carry on for the rest of their lives.”

Eden Prairie, Shakopee, Chaska, and Apple Valley were also chosen.

Tickets will be sold at regular-season pricing, and will be sold at participating schools. A limited number of walk-up tickets will be available.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)