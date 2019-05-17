SCC North Mankato, Faribault to hold graduation ceremonies Thursday

(Mankato, MN) – Over six hundred students will graduate from South Central College today.

A commencement ceremony for students at both the North Mankato and the Faribault campuses will take place today at 4 p.m. in Bresnan Arena at Minnesota State University Mankato.

There are 613 total graduates.

Ceremonies will be held at 4 p.m. at Bresnan Arena in the Taylor Center of Minnesota State University Mankato, with Dr. Marie Cini of the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning as the keynote speaker.

