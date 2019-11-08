Security counselor accused of sexual relations with patient sentenced to probation

(St. Peter, MN) – A Mankato woman who admitted to having a personal relationship with a patient at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center where she worked has been sentenced to probation.

Claudia Kogo, 57, was sentenced in Nicollet County Court Tuesday. Kogo was convicted of a felony on a charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. A second charge of felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct was dismissed.

Judge Todd William Westphal sentenced Kogo to five years of probation, supervised by the Minnesota Department of Corrections. If she successfully completes probation, her charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor. Kogo was also ordered to serve 15 days in the Nicollet County Jail and must pay $1,746 in fines. She must also register as a predatory offender and have no contact with the victim.

Kogo was charged in February after a patient with a sexually psychopathic personality reported he and Kogo had an ongoing sexual relationship. Kogo admitted to kissing and groping the patient but denied any further sexual relationship.

