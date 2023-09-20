Spend A Night In The Big Idaho Potato Hotel

If you love potatoes and ever wondered what it would be like to live inside of one, Lay’s has the perfect opportunity for you. The potato chip brand is giving one lucky spud-lover and a guest a two-night stay at the Big Idaho Potato Hotel. This hotel is a 28-foot-long concrete potato that was built in 2012 to celebrate the Idaho Potato Commission’s 75th anniversary. It features a bedroom and a living room. The bathroom is actually detached from the potato and is inside a recycled silo that is just steps away from the spud. Also inside the silo is a fireplace and a glass skylight for night-time stargazing. To enter the contest, just go to the @Lays Instagram account and leave a comment explaining why you deserve to spend two nights inside a giant potato.