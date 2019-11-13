State legislators hosting ‘Be Heard on Cannabis’ at Gustavus

(St. Peter, MN) – Minnesota legislators will be in St. Peter next week to host an open discussion on legalizing cannabis.

Minnesota House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler launched ‘Be Heard on Cannabis” at this year’s state fair. The statewide effort is giving people an opportunity to share their thoughts on the issue.

On Wednesday, November 20, Winkler will be joined by state Senator Nick Frentz, Assistant Senate Minority Leader Jeff Hayden, and state representatives Jack Considine and Jeff Brand for an open conversation about cannabis legalization.

The forum will be held at Gustavus Adolphus College in the Heritage Banquet Room from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All who attend will be able to offer input. Legislators say if Minnesota moves ahead with a legalization framework, it should be done in a thoughtful and responsible way.

