Teen arrested after firearm threat at Madelia High School

(Madelia, MN) – A teen was arrested for allegedly making a threat to bring a firearm to Madelia High School.

Police say the 14-year-old boy was booked in the Watonwan County Jail, held on charges of terroristic threats following the incident, according to a release from Madelia Police Chief Rob Prescher.

Officers were called to the Madelia High School at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, where school officials said they’d received reports that a student had threatened another student to bring a firearm to school the following day.

The threat, and “additional comments of a threatening nature were reportedly directed by the student toward other students later in day,” says the release.

The administration immediately notified law enforcement when they received reports of the threats at the end of the day.

The teen’s home was searched, but police didn’t find any evidence of a plan or that he had the means to execute his threat.

“The police department wants to assure the citizens of Madelia there is no danger to the students or staff in Madelia school system. Officers will be stationed at both schools in the morning to create a safety presence for all students and parents arriving for class,” said the release.

Classes will proceed as scheduled.

The Watonwan County Attorney’s office will review the case for potential charges.

