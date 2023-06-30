The Key To End Baldness…Is A Mole???

The key to not going bald might be found on your back. Scientists have discovered that a molecule called osteopontin “that has not been previously linked to hair growth” is very active in growing hairs out of moles. The study says that this compound could be put into the scalp of balding men and women to re-awaken dormant hair follicles — in a process similar to injecting botox. This anti-balding technique has already been tested on mice and will undergo clinical trials with people this summer.