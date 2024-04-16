There’s A Major New Golf Controversy Brewing

There’s a golf controversy in Los Angeles — and it has nothing to do with the fight between PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Instead, it’s just regular people having trouble getting tee times on public courses because “brokers” are buying up all the tee times – and then selling them on the black market at a profit. Instead of just logging onto the city website and booking a time, golfers who want to get on the municipal courses have to “know a guy” – and then pay an extra $40 as a “booking fee.” Golfers are now working with City Hall to get this fixed – and put the brokers out of business.