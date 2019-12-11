WATCH: Holiday Train rolls into Janesville

(Janesville, MN) – The Canadian Pacific Holiday train visited several towns in southern Minnesota, delighting audiences with festive lights and merry music.

Thursday night, the train arrived in Waseca, where the crowd enjoyed performances by Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles and Kelly Prescott.

The train left Waseca and headed west to Janesville for its 7:15 p.m. scheduled arrival. Travelers on Highway 14 got an incredible view as the train chugged en route to its next destination adjacent to the roadway.

In Janesville, a huge crowd greeted the train, which travels around the USA and Canada to raise awareness and funds for area food banks.

The Holiday Train has raised more than $15.8 million (Canadian currency) and collected 4.5 million pounds of food since in inaugural journey back in 1999.