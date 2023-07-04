Who’s Ready For Some Fireworks?

The bombs will be bursting in air on the Fourth of July as Americans will light off an estimated $1.5 billion worth of fireworks. But there will be more skyrockets in flight over certain states than others. A study was conducted to rank all 50 states in order of the number of fireworks they’re expected to blow up around July 4th. Comparing the imported value of fireworks to the population in each state, the study found that Missouri has the most per capita fireworks in the country at just over $20 of fireworks per resident. They’re followed by Nebraska, Kansas, Alabama, and North Dakota. The least amount of rockets’ red glare is in Massachusetts, North Carolina and Alaska.