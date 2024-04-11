Why Do YOU Exercise? Wait ‘Til You Read The Responses…

Running hurts the knees, weights are heavy, and gym memberships are expensive, so why do you do it? If you’re like most people, it’s not because it’s fun and you enjoy it. According to a poll conducted by ASICS, 75% of adults said they don’t enjoy exercising and feel like it’s a chore. 63% say the main reason they work out is for physical gain, and 25% say they do it just because they feel like it is “something they should do.” The findings were much different for children, with 77% of kids saying they exercise because it’s fun.