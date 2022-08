If you want to properly top your Thanksgiving pumpkin pie in New York state, you’d better have your I.D. ready — becauseĀ only people 21 and over are allowed to buy whipped cream. The state legislature passed a bill regulating the dessert treat because teenagers have been hoarding the stuff to huff the nitrous oxide that’s used to spray it out of those cans. Great, now every ice cream parlor in the state is going to need a bouncer.