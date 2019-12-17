Governor to hire outside experts to study troubled agency

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov Tim Walz says his administration will hire outside experts to make recommendations on whether to restructure the state’s troubled Department of Human Services.

They’re engaging the company Public Sector Consultants to determine the scope for a third-party outside review of the agency by prospective consultants. That review will include specific recommendations for the future structure of the agency, including reorganization if necessary.

Walz says the state needs to “dig deeper to find the root” of the problems at state government’s biggest agency, which some lawmakers think is too large to manage effectively.