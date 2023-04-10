If You Haven’t Stayed In A Hotel For A While, You’re In For A BIG Surprise

The good old days of daily towel changes and mints on the pillow are gone — permanently. Many hotels eliminated those frills during the pandemic due to low occupancy, but now that things are back to normal, they’re not coming back. Guests staying at hotels run by Hilton, Marriott, Sheraton, Walt Disney World Resorts or other major brands are finding that if they want complimentary daily housekeeping, they need to request it … or clean their own room. Reps for the chains say an increasing number of guests these days prefer not to be interrupted, or to have personal belongings touched by housekeeping staff. Hospitality experts expect that in the future, some hotels will even offer rooms at reduced rates if guests skip housekeeping services, making housekeeping an à la carte option.