Latest Beauty Trend–Reverse Hair Washing

TikTok’s latest beauty trend is focused on how to get the most out of dreaded hair-washing days. Apparently, reversing the typical hair-wash routine is one way to add some bounce and shine into your locks. Instead of applying shampoo first, try applying conditioner first, rinsing, and then applying your shampoo. If you normally do the “repeat” part of lather-rinse-repeat, then just double up on your shampoo before rinsing and getting out. Apparently switching up the order gives your hair the hydration benefits of conditioner, and the clean and anti-frizz benefits of shampoo without weighing it down. Why not try it out?