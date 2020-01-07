Mankato Public Safety seeking hit-and-run suspect vehicle that struck man in wheelchair

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato Public Safety is looking for assistance from the public to identify a vehicle that hit a man in a wheelchair Sunday night.

A release from the city said the hit-and-run happened at approximately 9:35 p.m. Sunday night.

The car is described as gray with a peach color on one side. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Warren Street when it struck the man, who was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 911 or (507) 387-8725