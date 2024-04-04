Most Movie-Goers Wants Hollywood To Skip The Remakes
April 4, 2024 5:16AM CDT
Hollywood seems obsessed with remakes and franchises, but what people really crave is new content. A new survey by Tubi found that 74% of Millennials and Gen Zers prefer to watch original content rather than redos or part twos, threes, or fours. 71% of respondents also want content produced by “independent and small-time creators.” The same percentage says they want diversity and representation reflected in their content.