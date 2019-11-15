North Second Street closing next week
(Mankato, MN) – North Second Street will close next week for water service repair.
An email from the city says the stretch of roadway between Mulberry and Plum Streets will close at 7 a.m. Monday, November 18. A detour will be posted.
The street is expected to reopen on November 25, weather permitting.
Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.
Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.
(Copyright © Southern Minnesota News. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Recent Posts
Hooray!
The Countdown Is On!!!
1172488
DD
days
days
:
HH
hours
hours
:
MM
min
min
:
SS
sec
sec