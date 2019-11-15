      Weather Alert

North Second Street closing next week

Nov 15, 2019 @ 3:02am

(Mankato, MN) – North Second Street will close next week for water service repair.

An email from the city says the stretch of roadway between Mulberry and Plum Streets will close at 7 a.m. Monday, November 18.  A detour will be posted.

The street is expected to reopen on November 25, weather permitting.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter. 

(Copyright © Southern Minnesota News.  Alpha Media Mankato.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Hooray!

The Countdown Is On!!!
Christmas Music on River 105
1172488
DD
days
:
HH
hours
:
MM
min
:
SS
sec

Countdown To Christmas Music on River 105