North Second Street closing next week

(Mankato, MN) – North Second Street will close next week for water service repair.

An email from the city says the stretch of roadway between Mulberry and Plum Streets will close at 7 a.m. Monday, November 18. A detour will be posted.

The street is expected to reopen on November 25, weather permitting.

