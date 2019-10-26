St. Clair firefighter accused of molesting young relative

(Mankato, MN) – A St. Clair firefighter is facing accusations that he molested a young relative over the span of approximately six years.

Roger Harold Otto, 61, was charged Friday in Blue Earth County Court with four counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a 16-year-old old relation of Otto came forward Thursday to report she’d been molested by him since she was ten years old. The girl told police the most recent incident had happened just days before, when Otto fondled her breasts and performed oral sex.

Court documents say Otto had fondled the victim’s genitals and performed oral sex on multiple previous occasions.

Otto admitted to police that the victim’s account of the most recent incident was correct, and that he’d been touching the girl sexually since she was 10 or 12 years old. He told police his spouse knew of the allegations against him.

Otto was released after his interview based on his cooperation and because the victim was in protective custody, according to the complaint.

Court documents say officers issued a warrant for Otto’s arrest after it was learned that the victim had been placed in the same small town where Otto resides.

According to the City of St. Clair website, Otto serves as secretary on the St. Clair Fire Department.

Otto is also charged with felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is currently not listed on the Blue Earth County Jail Roster.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © the Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)