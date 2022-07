A new study estimates that each Major League Baseball game goes through an average of 115 baseballs. The regular season features 2,430 games per year — which adds up to more than 279,000 baseballs each season. The list price for an official MLB baseball made by Rawlings is $24.95, If the league were paying full retail, they’d be shelling out close to $7 million each season. Of course, the league pays much, much less than $7 million since they’ve co-owned Rawlings since 2018.