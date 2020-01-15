Unbelted driver injured in single-vehicle rollover on Highway 169

(Mankato, MN) – A woman was injured Monday after her vehicle veered off of a snowy roadway and rolled.

Beatrice Marie Starkweather, 78, of Amboy, was southbound on Highway 169 in Vernon Center Township when her Chevy Trailblazer left the roadway and rolled.

Starkweather was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the state patrol, Starkweather wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, which happened just before 9 p.m.