Vote Now: Spring Lake Park trails Marshall park in Our Courts, Our Future Contest

(North Mankato, MN) – North Mankato’s Spring Lake Park is up against two others in the southern region of the state for a basketball court makeover.

The park is one of twelve in the “Our Courts, Our Future contest sponsored by the Minnesota Timberwolves.   Currently, the SLP is trailing Independence Park in Marshall by a 20% margin.  City Park in Dover is well behind both, with only 12% of the votes.

People can vote once per day per region.

Voting is open until May 24th at midnight at the Timberwolves Our Court website.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

After hours zipline joyride ends in injury for 21-year-old woman Charges: Mankato man, three others busted in Cottonwood Co. sex sting Woman accused of cutting deaf boyfriend because she didn’t want to have sex Xcel Energy plans to end coal use in Upper Midwest by 2030 State patrol cites alcohol in single-vehicle rollover in Nicollet County Minnesota leaders unveil $48 billion bipartisan budget deal
Comments