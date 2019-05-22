Vote Now: Spring Lake Park trails Marshall park in Our Courts, Our Future Contest

(North Mankato, MN) – North Mankato’s Spring Lake Park is up against two others in the southern region of the state for a basketball court makeover.

The park is one of twelve in the “Our Courts, Our Future contest sponsored by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Currently, the SLP is trailing Independence Park in Marshall by a 20% margin. City Park in Dover is well behind both, with only 12% of the votes.

People can vote once per day per region.

Voting is open until May 24th at midnight at the Timberwolves Our Court website.

