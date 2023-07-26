When Did You Have YOUR Wine Awakening?

According to a survey, the average American has their “wine awakening” at the age of 29. The most common way people get into wine is from a friend (30%), on their own (21%), or through a partner (17%). 25% of Americans prefer wine over other alcohol, and the average wine drinker has two glasses a night, two nights a week. 23% have a glass or two four or more nights a week. So why is wine so popular? 46% of those surveyed said wine tastes better than other drinks, 43% say wine helps them relax at the end of the day, 43% say wine goes best with food and 34% say they prefer wine because of the health benefits. 64% say they are more likely to drink wine at home rather than at a restaurant.